By Michael Oche,

A Public Relations expert, Benedict Aguele has urged brand managers and multinationals on the need to get good Public Relations services.

Aguele who is the founder of Boapr Agency, a public relations agency based in Abuja said using strategic communications and networks, Public Relations services can promote brand’s visibility and strengthen its community online and offline.

He said, “A Public Relations Service is a strategic communication process that helps organizations to craft the right messages to resonate with their target customers in impactful ways.

“With more people now using the internet and digital media such as Facebook, Instagram, Youtube Linkedin, and Twitter, information–both verified and unfounded–spreads like wildfire. Ordinarily, this would have been a good thing, if it weren’t as disastrous as it is great. It is for this reason that now, more than ever, your brand needs an excellent Public Relations Agency.

“The most important reason why you need a solid Public Relations Agency is to protect your brand. Your brand–personal, business, or corporate–has a reputation; one you should guard jealously. To protect your brand’s reputation, a Public Relations Agency Strives to project the positive accomplishments of your brand by pushing narratives that extol your brand. Many people say, “no publicity is bad publicity,” but the truth is, negative publicity/press can ruin your brand. However, negative press can be spun in your brand’s favor by the right Public Relations Agency, and it’s only when this is done, that we can surmise that even negative publicity isn’t bad publicity.”

According to him, when done right, public relations can change business for the better, stressing that the role of a Public Relations expert shapes the perception people have about brands.