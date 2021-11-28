A chief research officer with the National Horticultural Research Institute (NHRI) Ibadan, Oyo State, Dr Rebecca Bolatito Ibe, has said that the controversies surrounding the safety of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) as healthy consumables for man or not, is unnecessary, noting that a GMO is only a breeding work and a way of improving things.

Dr Ibe made the submission at a one-day workshop on fruits and vegetables production, post-harvest handling and processing, organised for farmers by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in collaboration with Japan Alumni Association of Nigerian (JAAN).

LEADERSHIP reports that the debate concering the safety of GMOs has been a raging one in recent times. The more researchers try to disabuse the fear factor, the more people become skeptical about the safety of GMO products.

She said, “Genetically Modified Organism, popularly referred to as GMO, is safe for human health. From scientific research evidences, GMO is a breeding work and a way of improving things and nothing more.”

Delivering his welcome address, the President of Japan Alumni Association of Nigeria, Ahmed Agbarakwe, explained that the workshop was meant to empower farmers, producers and sellers to enable contribute to Nigeria’s GDP.

He reiterated that the market value of fruits and vegetables is such that if properly handled can contribute to enhancing the quality of lives of rural farmers and all those along the value-chain.

“Fruits and vegetables have huge economic prospect but why it is as if our farmers are not getting enough benefits from their efforts is because of poor post-harvest handling, processing and marketing.

“That is why we have brought in experts to put the farmers and traders through on what they need to do to benefit maximally from their produce,” he said.

In an interview with journalists, the national president of Fruits and Vegetables Sellers Association, Ibrahim Talba, called on government to intervene by providing storage facilities, tools for mechanised production and credit facilities for fruits and vegetables farmers and traders to enable them contribute meaningfully to the country’s GDP.