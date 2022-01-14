A renowned gynaecologist and chief executive officer, Fibroid Care Centre, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi has lamented the prevalence of fibroid among women of child bearing age in Nigeria.

Ajayi, who disclosed this in an interview with LEADERSHIP in Lagos added that about 20 to 80 per cent of women develop uterine fibroid by age 50, and 30 per cent of women between the ages of 25 and 44 have symptoms of fibroid.

The medical expert explained that fibroid can sometimes stop a woman from becoming pregnant and can create problems for the fertilised egg attaching to the lining of the uterus.

He saidt fibroid may increase a woman’s risk during pregnancy and delivery, saying “For instance, the likelihood of miscarriage is higher especially in women with sub-mucosal fibroid. When the fibroid is around the cervix, it could increase her likelihood of having Caesarean section (CS), and after delivery, it could increase her likelihood of having post-partum haemorrhage,” he added.

For fertility, Ajayi said in some cases, fibroid can impact fertility especially the submucosal fibroid, which is a type of fibroid that grows and bulges into the uterine cavity and can increase a woman’s risk for infertility or pregnancy loss.

The CEO reiterated that fibroid rarely causes infertility, but can disturb fertility.

“Having that in mind, we let women with fibroid know that treating fibroid cannot cure infertility, so they may need to have treatment for infertility after removing the fibroid,” he explained.

