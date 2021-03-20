By EMMANUEL MGBEHURIKE, Owerri

The Managing Director of “Divine Rays Naturopathic Clinic” Owerri Imo State Goodman Onwuke has identified orthodox medicine as a reliable alternative step to achieve total health care from sicknesses and diseases.

Onwuike made the disclosure at the opening ceremony of an ultra-modern clinic established by the Establishment at the Alaba International market Naze, in the Owerri North council area of Imo state.

He explained that speedy recuperation from illnesses is usually contingent on approaches and solutions applied to tackle our health are challenges.

The medical expert however said that the Divine Rays Naturopathic clinic provide alternative ways to take care of health challenge different from the form of medicine known to the public.

“Here, we use natural things like plants and fruits instead of roots because root contains the acid part of plants and the bible did not recommend roots for healing”.

He also disclosed that the clinic carries out tests on her patients before administering medicine on them, stating that most of the drugs of the clinic are procured from Philippine, South Africa and Malaysia.

Adding his voice, a renowned Naturopathic homeopathic specialist for Ghana, Dr. Kingsford Matthew observed that the “Divine Rays Naturopathic clinic had emerged as the first of its kind in Imo state, primarily established to provide optimal health care services for residents in the state to enhance their longevity.

In his words “every plant has a component or materials for the nourishment and healing of our body system.

Therefore, we must be very careful of what we eat or drink”.

In Divine Rays Clinic Dr. Kingsford added that such services as physio-therapy acupuncture, reflexology, cupping therapy, massaging therapy and other chronic diseases of the liver, kidney, heart among others are provided.