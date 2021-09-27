A forensic science investigation expert, Col. Nelson Hambolu (rtd.) has said the current security challenges in Nigeria are connected to some socio-economic problems the nation is faced with.

He stated this on Saturday night, during a zoom meeting organised by the Nigeria Diaspora Network (NDN), the United State (US) chapter.

Hambolu, who retired in 1997 after 24 years in the Nigerian Army, said the genesis of banditry in the country needed to be unravelled before the best approach to end the menace could be activated.

The expert in forensic science investigation said answers would be provided to various questions as to why the challenge had become an uphill task as soon as socioeconomic factors were being addressed.

“To me, some of these questions are not new. These are problems that started very little because a stitch in time saves nine. Poverty, lack of jobs and so on are some of the reasons for all these banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, in our country. There are some socioeconomic problems here. The question is, what has the government done to solve unemployment? Anytime I go back to Nigeria, I feel sad seeing children who ought to be schools hawking on our streets in Lagos, in the north, etc.”

He advised governments at all levels to strive to create conducive environment for private sector operators to drive the country’s economy.

Hambolu also said rivalry among the security agencies was another contributory factor to the prolong battle against insecurity in the country.

He said to stamp out the problem, people in the grassroots must be carried along.

According to him, these are people who know who-is-who in our localities. We should not be reactive, rather, we should be proactive” he added.