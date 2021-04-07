By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

A professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of Ilorin, David Ogunniyi, has said that constant electricity generation is achievable in Nigeria as long as government musters enough political will to source electricity generation through other sources aside hydro-power.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 21st chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ilorin branch, Kwara State yesterday, Ogunniyi said enough energy can be generated from waste.

The university don, who said that government should explore electricity generation using different sources like gas, hydropower and biogas, added that the equipment for waste energy generation is already in use.

“When waste is burnt, it releases heat. The heat realised can be used to convert water to steam and the steam in turn can be used to drive turbines. That’s how energy can be gained from waste and then used to generate electricity.

“It is not a simple task that individuals can do; it must be in an organised version. For example, Kwara State can organise her waste and use it to generate electricity. At least, it would serve a segment of the population. We always generate waste and once there is waste, there is constant supply of raw material, the rest is just the political will.

“The equipment is in use. All we have to do is manage it efficiently and effectively. Electricity generation needs to be explored using different sources like gas, hydropower, biogas. Waste is a means to add to electricity,” he said.

In her inaugural speech, chairman of the NSE, Ilorin branch, Engr (Mrs) Temitope Odetoye, said government is expected to provide enabling environment for the benefit of engineering to be accruable to Kwara State and the nation at large.

Odetoye, who said the role of engineers and engineering in national development cannot be over-emphasised, added that engineering has played a gigantic role in the making of developed worlds.

“It is no doubt that engineers are to be adequately engaged to transform our national developing economy to a foremost economy of the 21st Century. Artificial intelligence and big data, disruptive engineering are fast transforming our world where our state and nation is not to be found lagging behind.

The government is expected to provide enabling environment for the benefits of engineering to be accruable to our state and nation at large. More of our indigenous engineers are to be engaged so as to drive the economy of the state”, she said.