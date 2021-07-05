Chief executive officer (CEO), Lifestyle Hub, Mr Abioye Oke has called on the federal government to come up with new policies that would address the challenges in the real estate sector in the country.

Oke who made the call in his office in Abuja while chatting with journalists said in their over five years of research they have realised that Nigeria’s housing sector is bedeviled with inconsistencies in policies adding that the land use policy of the government is also not supporting access to prime locations.

He said the technology used to build in Nigeria is very expensive and not very efficient, and that the quality of design too is also a problem. He said what makes an apartment affordable is not the structure itself, it is the way it was designed by the architect from day one.

Oke said Nigeria could use its sky space by building vertically to address cost of housing as well its deficit in Nigeria.

“Imagine Abuja, how many vertical structures do we have? Sometimes, if you have a design, they will tell you, oh, you cannot go more than six or seven floors even when you are not within the flight zone. So, what I am trying to say is we need to start encouraging developers to start building more vertical structures, so long as the developer can prove that there’ll be enough parking spaces for all the occupants,” he said.

He advised that the government needs to come up with better policies to address real estate development. “There should be a policy by the government that nobody builds in areas where there are no road services. What that simply means is that the government will now even make it a business to be servicing areas. Government should bring out a new layout, do the entire route. They know they’ll recover the money back. They know it is a business, that is why the government needs to be run like a private institution,” he said.