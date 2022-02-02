To achieve sustainable growth of business, executive chairman, GText Homes Limited, Dr Stephen Akintayo, said right skills, proper system, branding and mentoring, among other panacea are needed.

Akintayo, stated this at the Upgrade Conference and the launch of Steven Akintayo foundation and book titled ‘Billionaire Habits and Billionaire Codes’, held in Lagos. He said most small businesses fail because their owners get tired within three years of establishing them.

Akintayo said, “Most business owners get weary within three years space of running their enterprise and is one of the reasons most start-ups and Small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) do not rise above a particular level, because they have not been able to carve a niche for themselves.

“A majority of these entrepreneurs want to do almost everything that can bring in fast income for them. The solution is upgrading of skills, proper system, branding and mentoring, among other panacea.”

Also, the managing director of GText Global Homes Limited, Mr Flemmming Rontveld, said, “Budding entrepreneurs need to network with other great minds and be offered mentorship that offer capacity to them to move from their present position to where they want to be. Most dynamic societies in the world are the ones that have the most entrepreneurs, plus the economy and legal structures to encourage businessmen to achieve greater activities. A nation is prosperous only to the degree to which it encourages entrepreneurial activities in the society.”

