An Abuja-based clinical scientist/consultant, Dr Abdulfatai Durojaiye, has called on the present administration to evolve an inclusive leadership to end the current agitations and insecurity in the country.

Durojaiye, who spoke with LEADESHIP in Abuja, noted that the current agitations and insecurity in parts of the country were as a result of leadership failure and bad governance in Nigeria, over the years.

He maintained that if there is good leadership in the country, separatist agitations and insecurity would die a natural death, while the standard of living of average Nigerians would improve drastically.

“Nigeria and Nigerians are going through a very challenging situation, because the country is gradually going down the drain. The level of insecurity, poverty and division in the country is on the rise.

“It is the failure of leadership in the country that has brought us to where we are today, and as far as we continue recycle the same elements that brought us to this chaos, we will remain in the same situation,” he said.

Durojaiye also called on the federal government to improve on its current fight against corruption, noting that there have not been any recorded case of outstanding prosecution against corrupt persons in the country in recent times, except that of the ‘yahoo boys’ and other small criminals, while those who steal billions of naira, are left to go scot-free.

He tasked Nigerians to start looking for selfless and patriotic leaders that would take the country to a higher level, adding that the only way to do that was for the citizens to think outside the box, noting that since independence in 1960, Nigeria has been having the same set of people leading country.