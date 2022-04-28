As the international community set to mark the International Quds Day and the Liberation of Palestine, a journalist and expert in the Middle East affairs, Abdullahi Usman has urged the international community to rally round to end the occupation of Palestine territory.

Usman made the call in a paper he delivered at the ‘Quds Day Awareness Forum’ in Kaduna. He said the day was declared by the late Imam Khomeini (ra) on the 7th August 1979, where he called on all Muslims and Muslim governments to unite in order to get the hands of this occupier (Israel) and its supporters off Palestine and call on all Muslims around the world to name the last Friday of Ramadan month as the ‘Quds day’ and declare the international solidarity of Muslims in supporting legal rights of (Palestinian) Muslims.

” This day represents the global support for the Palestinians as well as other oppressed people,” he said.

He said the day is usually marked by peaceful processions, conferences, and rallies by nations, human rights activists, and civil organisations across the globe.

Usman stressed that “In a borderless sympathy, the International Quds Day is the day to sympathize with and support Palestinians and other oppressed people and to condemn oppression and injustice regardless of all odds. The late Imam bitterly debunked apartheid and helped Nelson Mandela in the fight against it. On the other hand, Mandela said: ‘the independence of South Africa was incomplete without the freedom of Palestine.’