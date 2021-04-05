The CEO of Fruitful Juice and Services, Dr. Onyekachi Onubogu has tasked marketing leaders on the need to give priority to corporate social investment.

Onubogu who made this known while presenting a paper entitled: “Addressing The Balance Question in the Management of Corporate Social Investment Portfolio During Crisis,” argued that, nearly every CEO or marketing leader is being forced to consider three key questions in the last 12 months.

According to him, “the first is what do I cut in this lockdown period and often the answer the CEO will get will be ‘cut the marketing spend and any non-essential spend’. The non-essential spend often includes Corporate Social Investments.”

He said, “the second question is how will I remain relevant to my customers and ensure they believe we are giving them great value during this crisis, while the third is how do I even know what portion of my marketing investment we get returns from?”

While arguing that those questions typify the challenges marketing and business leaders face during crisis, Onubogu however stressed the importance of CSR/Marketing investments and the delicate balancing act that must be made to ensure organizations and people remain true to who they are and showcase what they stand for in good or tough times.

According to him, the real question should not be around balancing CS investment in a crisis, but on how to increase CS investment.

“The challenge isn’t that we should cut CSI or marketing costs to improve profitability in times of crisis but for organizations and business leaders to ensure that the Corporate Social Investment become a part of their business continuity and sustainability plans especially during a crisis,” he noted.

He noted that customers and stakeholders would always remember brands that stood by them at tough times.

“A man with a vehicle that runs out of fuel in the middle of the night will remember you for stopping to give him 2 liters of fuel at night than giving him the same two liters of fuel the next day at the petrol station,” he added.

While giving the definition of corporate social investment, he stated that, CSR and CS Investments come in two-fold; Implicit and Explit CSR.

He pointed out, implicit CSR is not undertaken as part of a calculated corporate strategy, explicit CSR, he argued, refers to voluntary corporate strategies and policies that ‘assume and articulate responsibility for some societal interests.”

Welcoming guests to the event, the convener of the event, Goddie Ofose, explained that the theme of the hybrid event was a fall-out of Covid-19, a public health crisis that has continued to ravage economies around the globe.

“In line with our theme, companies have a major role to play in social investment. By looking for social investment opportunities aligned with the business and its operations, companies can create value for society, reinforce business objectives and create value for shareholders.

“In today’s gathering, I would like to restate that Covid-19 pandemic has offered a great opportunity for businesses to shift towards more genuine and authentic CSI/CSR and contribute to address urgent global social and environmental challenges,” he added.

The highlight of the event was the Lifetime achievement awards given to the quartet of: Mr. Jimi Awosika (Baale), Executive Vice Chairman, Troyka Holdings; Mr. Tolu Ogunkoya, Regional Chief Executive Officer Omnicom Media Group; Felix King, Group Managing Director, Oracle Experience and Yomi Badejo Okusanya, CMC Connect BWC, while Mr. John Ugbe, MD/CEO MultiChoice was honoured with the CEO of The Year, among others.

Speaking on the awards, the chairman of the Awards Committee, Akin Adewakun expressed delight that the five-member jury was able to deliver on its mandate of picking 27 highly accomplished marketing professionals for the different categories of the Awards.

He described the mandate of the committee as ‘daunting’; since it was difficult to pick such a negligible few from the huge array of highly accomplished practitioners the industry parades.

“When we were saddled with this responsibility, we knew the task would be herculean, not because of paucity of qualified professionals, but for the simple fact that the industry is replete with seasoned and highly accomplished practitioners that sieving a paltry number from such pool, could be daunting,” he stated.

He described the awardees as individuals, whose contributions could not really be measured in monetary terms, in the industry.

“Apart from being role models, they remain part of those factors that have continued to make the industry thick. They are individuals, extremely diligent in their works, and have, as a result, continued to dine with kings,” he added.