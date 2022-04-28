Concerned over health challenges linked to hazardous waste, an environmental management expert, Prof Chidozie Uwalaka, has called on the federal government to give priority to hazardous waste control to reduce air pollution and illnesses.

Uwalaka made the call while speaking during a lecture titled, “Hazardous Waste Management, A way forward for Nigeria”, organised by the newly inaugurated Nigeria League of Environmental Management, Imo State Council.

The don who lectures at College of Arts and Science, University of Francisco, United States Of America (USA), said in line with the world order, government at all levels must know how oil companies, hospitals, banks, industries, tertiary institutions, and organisations manage their hazardous waste like solar batteries, hospital waste equipment and other hazardous waste. He said, “It’s globally recommended for countries to make use of accredited consultants from their Ministry of Environment because of their expertise and stringent conditions they are compelled to give in the overall benefits of the society.”

Further, he admonished the federal government to be wary of recognized relevant agencies like National Environmental Standard And Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESREA, as accredited agents, lamenting that many employed quacks who believe in short cuts at the detriment of the society.

Uwalaka expressed dismay that within the 21st century, the Nigerian government appeared uncommitted to the ideals of managing hazardous waste despite its societal implications unlike other advanced countries of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, the council chairman, Dr Godwin Ofoegbu, said the essence of the seminar was to create awareness of the organisation, it’s role in nation’s development and form collaborative partnership with all the stakeholders, and to give a strategic road map to the federal government.