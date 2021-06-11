An education specialist on policy, planning and system strengthening, Dr Murtala Adogi Mohammed has called for the strengthening of the education policy in the country.

He made the call at a two-day validation workshop on Annual Sector Implementation Report (ASIR) and Education Sector Performance and Assessment Tool (ESPAT) Consolidation and Validation Workshop organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The education specialist on policy, planning and system strengthening, spoke while presenting a paper titled, “Objectives and Expectations” at the workshop.

Adogi said at the end of the workshop, participants should be able to have a well-thought-out final draft of the education sector performance assessment tool and annual sector implementation report template.

The workshop focused on, budget and financial management, governance, accountability and transparency, understanding the template of the annual education sector implementation report, data collection and report of some major sector in the state.