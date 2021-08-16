The practice area lead, Reproductive Health, Family Planning Project, Society for Family Health, Dr Anthony Nwala, has warned against the use of unorthodox methods for unplanned pregnancies.

Nwala, who gave the warning while speaking with our correspondent, said some contraceptive options such as condoms, emergency contraceptive pills and oral contraceptive pills are available for both old and young people in pharmacies.

According to him, such contraceptive methods do not require a health care personnel to administer them, adding that, “Pharmacies provide easy accessibility options to sexually active young girls. Age should not be a barrier to providing an opportunity to help a young girl or woman avoid unplanned pregnancy.

It is often ironic that the more society tries to limit access to modern contraceptives for young girls, the more creative these young women are in using unorthodox ways to prevent unplanned pregnancy. The unorthodox methods are most often harmful to their reproductive health organs and sometimes life threatening.”

The expert added that, “Another example of contraceptive you will find at a pharmacy is DMPA-SC also known as sayanna press which is a type of injectable that can be administered by oneself after having been trained on how to properly administer it. It is safe, easy to use and very effective.”

He said young girls who are sexually active have the right to optimal and quality sexual and reproductive health services and this includes easy access to contraceptives services or commodities either from health facilities or at a pharmacy.