Novel Products and Research and Policy experts have agreed on the effective strategy that would reduce tobacco harm.

LEADERSHIP reports that smoking kills more than 8 million people every year, almost twice the number of Covid-19 pandemic deaths to date. Between 1999 and 2019 tobacco use accounted for 20.2 percent of all deaths among males and 5.8 percent among females.

Speaking at the 4th Scientific Summit on Tobacco Harm Reduction, organised by SCOHRE, the newly founded International Association on Smoking Control Harm Reduction, Professor Giuseppe Biondi-Zocai stated that smoking epidemic is here to stay unless something is done to prevent it and reduce its burden.

“Over the last years many smokers replaced conventional smoking with Modified Risk Products, novel nicotine releasing products that bear less harm in comparison to combustible cigarettes.

“The harm reduction strategy is a strong weapon that we need to learn to use effectively, yet concerns are raised regarding novel products’ uptake by adolescents,” Biondi-Zocai said.

A Professor in Addiction Sciences, UK, Prof Caitlin Notley analysed the UK approach to smoking control and the consequences of social and cultural influences on behavioural and health long term outcomes.