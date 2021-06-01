Experts in the nation’s aviation sector have applauded the managing director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, for blocking revenue leakages and improving revenue profile of the aviation agency.

Speaking on this development in Lagos on Akinkuotu’s effort to scale through the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic, the president of Nigerian Association of Aeronautical Engineers (NAAE), Ishaya Dung, said the NAMA MD has improved the revenue of the agency despite the Covid-19 pandemic by cutting down leakages resulting from frivolous DTAs, improved training (both local and foreign), improved monthly allocation to NAMA outstations, improved equipment performance and achieved a better welfare package through the harmonisation of staff salaries.

Also speaking, the former secretary general of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Olayinka Abioye, said NAMA was addressing infrastructural deficits and staff welfare issues to the admiration of stakeholders. Unfortunately, Comrade Abioye lamented the devastating effects of the pandemic vis-à-vis the closure of the Nigerian airports and partial closure of the airspace which dealt a big blow to operations and the financial fortunes of NAMA and all other agencies/bodies.