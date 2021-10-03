Experts have attributed the endemic corruption in the country to collapse of moral values and ethics.

They disclosed this during the unveiling of Moral Values and Ethics Support (MoVES) Foundation clubs in school and launch of a magazine.

The founder of Moral Values and Ethics Support (MoVES) Foundation, Pat John Oseh, blamed collapse of moral values and ethics as being responsible for corruption and moral decadence eating up the society.

Oseh said: “I believe that it’s never too late to start a change, It’s never too late to show the right way and it’s never too late to start on the next generation.

“When an individual has good morals and the right ethical standards, the person won’t be thinking of how to cut corners or be crooked. Things like ‘sharp practices’ would be anathema to such an individual.

“Things like respect for elders, honesty and integrity are unknown concepts to the youths of today. These young boys and girls’ value system have become skewed somehow and I felt a burning desire to show them a better way.”

The Sarakin Akadin of Bwari Area Council and chairman, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) School Based Management Committee (SBMC), Dr Ibrahim Yusuf, accused colonial masters of deceiving Africa and Nigeria by extension, into practising their culture and religion.

He said: “Moral value and ethics is lost in Nigeria. The gap is too much that nobody is left out but the government is adding to the problem; if you raise a cane against a child the government will take it up as violation of human rights.

“Government should lend their support instead because the gap is much.

“The parents, teachers, traditional and religious rulers, security personnel and every other person have their own responsibility.

“Our value system was very high until the expatriates came. They are the major reason in the decline in our moral, value and ethics. They deceived us and we are practicing their culture whereas they are not practicing ours. We left our values, culture, ways of life and were busy buying and imitating other cultures. We were okay until we started imitating others, we need to go back and follow the scriptures.”

Also, the director of Primary School Services at the FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Habiba Aliyu, who identified the home as the bedrock of every society and the first learning environment for children, regretted that the home has been taken over by poor moral standards.

She said: “For those of us in the teaching profession, it is no longer strange to hear that many parents have lost their divine responsibility to instill good morals in their children.

“This is because many homes today have men and women who are waist deep in all manner of vices, which makes it difficult for them to teach right behavior.”

Aliyu noted that the launch of a moral values and ethics club in schools is the answer to all the confusion the country is facing.

She added that the club will bring about right character, good morals, and eradication of retrogressive societal norms that impede progress.