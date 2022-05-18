Experts have attributed the surge in social vices bordering on drug abuse, rape, cultism and ritual killings to bad parenting.

The experts who spoke at a Boy-Child sensitisation forum organised by A Mother’s Love Initiative, a non governmental organisation in Lagos to mark International Day for the Boy-child with the theme, “The importance of a father and son relationship from the lens of the Boy-child” also decried the downward trend in the nation’s education, moral, cultural values.

Speaking at the forum yesterday, the foundation President of Computer Professionals of Nigeria, Mr. Tunde Ezichi, said the sordid situation in the country presently could be traced to certain parenting mistakes and certain missing elements in raising the modern boy-child.

He said, “The way I was raised is different from the way children are being raised these days. There are a lot of influences, societal influences, technological influences, security influences. What has happened is that the pressure of the society has tended to affect the people generally. Enough time is not being devoted by the parents in the raising of their children. In the days when we were young, raising the child was supposed to be the responsibility of everybody but these days, that does not seem to be the case. Children, at times, are left to their whims and people are sort of indifferent to children misbehaving in the society without disciplining them.”

In her address, the chief executive officer of A Mother’s Love Initiative, Hanatu A. Enwemadu, said the boy-child is fast becoming invisible because society assumes that they are invincible.

“They are hurried through childhood into adulthood and taught to mask their pains, as their tears must not be seen because showing their pains is a sign of weakness. They are taught to be tough: ‘Boys don’t cry!’, so they end up bottling their emotions.

“Again, there is a social but subtle bias against the boy-child. Disputes between a boy-child and a girl-child will invariably be settled in favour of the girl-child. Such stereotypes reflect the various degrees of the onslaught of trauma meted out daily on the boy-child by the society.’’

Enkwemadu said such assumptions have adverse effects on the psychosocial balance and development of the boy-child, noting that if not reversed the anomalies may turn the young ones abusive in the future.