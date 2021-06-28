Experts in food, nutrition and health sector, have identified micronutrients fortification of commonly consumed foods as the key to ending malnutrition in the country.

At a National Fortification Dialogue to discuss viable options to scaling up nutrition through food fortification held in Abuja as part of the United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS), the experts said micronutrients fortification was a major strategy against malnutrition and can create a huge breakthrough in healthy living.

Country Director of Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and convener of the dialogue, Mr. Michael Ojo, noted that the development and advent of food fortification is a major game changer in food based innovations.

He explained that the lack of micronutrients in the body is a major health risk, hence it is often referred to as the ‘hidden hunger’.

“GAIN is driven by a vision of a world without malnutrition hence we look forward to undergoing an inclusive contribution to this cause.

“We work in Nigeria to deliver support among vulnerable groups and children under the age five and we hope to change the narrative on micronutrients deficiency,” Ojo said.

For his part, senior programmes officer, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr. Victor Ajieroh, said raising awareness about food fortification has gradually become part of a global movement

He said, “after the successes recorded in salt iodization and sugar vitamin A fortification programmes, it is time to broaden the scope inculcating micronutrients in our foods to stem the tide of malnutrition due to lack of micronutrients.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajieroh added that it was also important to reflect the voices of all stakeholders such as industry players, government and consumers in the fortification drive.

Also, while pointing out major interventions and policies by the government in promoting food fortification for improved nutrition, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Olusola Idowu, said the federal government has held several meetings with stakeholders to identify challenges to ending micronutrients deficiency.

“We have to come up with actionable and implementable plans to tackle micronutrients deficiency through food fortification,” she revealed.

Participants also discussed the importance of food labelling for easy of identification of fortified processed and packaged food, proper identification for farm produce as well as the laws put in place by government to ensure compliance by industry actors in safeguarding the health of the populace.

The meeting attracted experts from government agencies, the National Fortification Alliance (NFA), the Institute of Public Analyst of Nigeria (IPAN), Technoserve, The Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN), among other stakeholders.