Reputation management experts have urged Nigerian insurance professionals to focus more on reputation management as a way of growing the insurance profession and deepen insurance penetration in the country.

The experts, who spoke during the President’s Breakfast Series of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) held virtually in Lagos, noted that low reputation among operators was responsible for low insurance penetration.

The vice president, corporate communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Mr Emeka Opara, noted that not many Nigerians are aware of what insurance has to offer in spite of the huge potential of the industry.

He said this is attributable to the absence of intensive attention to reputation management.

While expressing optimism about positive result on the public awareness initiatives of the various bodies in the industry, Opara further advocated for the engagement of holistic corporate relations strategy by all operators.

In his 10 point lessons on corporate reputation management, Opara discussed the need for the industry to invest in corporate reputation.

According to him, “Your employees are your most important assets, but they can also become your most important liability, if you manage them badly. Therefore, treat them well and you will not need to pay anyone to be your brand ambassador to advance your reputation.

“Good corporate reputation is a result of deliberate, consistent, methodical, planned and measurable actions. It cannot come about by mere wishing it.”

Earlier, the president of the council, Mrs Bola Onigbogi, had noted that the choice of the topic was to further buttress the two focal mandate of image building as strategic alignment of the council.

The present management of the council had always urged members to always be conscious of their reputation, considering the fact that they were sellers of intangible products, she said.