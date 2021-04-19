ADVERTISEMENT

BY KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Head of People for Market Area Middle East and Africa, Erickson, Sena Erten, has charged organisations to ensure that their workers are not constantly under stress, as the behaviour of constantly being stressed up has its implications.

He said, “Cultures that focus on people understand that employees are human, with requirements and responsibilities outside of their work-life, and a good company culture should be able to transition quite seamlessly from a physical office to a virtual one.”

Stating that organisations need to realise there is so much for them to gain from encouraging a work-life balance for their employees, Erten added that, when employees feel a greater sense of control and ownership over their own lives, they tend to have better relationships with management.

Balanced employees, Erten said, tend to feel less stressed out and more motivated at work, increasing company productivity, and reducing conflicts among coworkers and management.

“Companies who have a reputation for encouraging work-life balance have become very attractive to talent and are able to draw a valuable candidate pool for new openings. These companies also tend to enjoy higher employee retention rates, which results in less time-consuming training, more loyalty, and a higher degree of in-house expertise,” Erten pointed out.

At Ericsson, Erten stressed: “we’ve placed work life balance at the top of our agenda globally across our organization, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic put additional pressures on our people and disrupted their lives. We have provided them access to wellness programmes, facilitated speakers on topics ranging from coping with stress to meditation and have ensured that we provide them with a health-conscious work environment.”