By Ernest Nzor, Abuja

Health experts have decried what they described as high rate of maternal and child mortality in the country as recent report showed that only 32 per cent of women in rural communities are willing to give birth in health facilities.

They also stated that most Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) in these communities are unable to provide the full range of basic emergency obstetric care.

Addressing journalists during the photo exhibition to rapidly reduce maternal and child mortality at community levels across the country, held in Abuja, programme manager, Nigeria Health Watch, Dara Ajala-Damisa, declared a state of public health concern on maternal, newborn and child deaths occurring at PHCs and in the communities.

She said, “Findings from our recent study showed that only 32 per cent of women in rural area are willing to give birth in hospitals and most health posts are unable to provide the full range of basic emergency obstetric care.

“It is important to address maternal problem because women are dying in communities across Nigeria but nobody is accountable.

“This advocacy is a solution for accountability for maternal deaths and generally improved quality maternal care.”

Speaking earlier, health journalist with the Nigeria Health Watch, Chibuike Alagboso, said the photo exhibition was to inspire all the stories around their focus on telling women about maternal and child mortality rate stories.

“The advocacy is to tell the story beyond their own efforts to understand why women are dying, what we can do to stop the death and what are other people doing to solve this problem,” he explained.

In his remarks, director of policy and advocacy, Nigeria Health Watch, Dr Ifeanyi Nsofor, noted that the photos are asking different question towards addressing issues facing women in the society.

He called on government to support the campaign and tap into the community.