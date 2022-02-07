Chairman, Me Cure Healthcare Limited, Samir Udani has decried the prevalence of cancer disease and poor attention being given to it in Nigeria.

In a bid to increase the survival rate of cancer patients in Nigeria, he said Me Cure Healthcare Limited has opened the first comprehensive cancer centre with Positron Emission Tomography and Computed Tomography (PET/CT), in Lagos State.

Udani told LEADERSHIP that there are about 125,000 new cases of cancer in Nigeria yearly, adding that “it is sad that most of these cases are detected at late stages.”

He said with the PET/CT which is a combination of PET and CT scan in Lagos State, this can be avoided as the machine can help to detect cancer cells even before they manifest as cancer in the body.

“The PET/CT increases survival rate of patients, in that, with the radioactive tracer drug used for PET scan and non-ionizing drugs used for CT scan, injected into the patient, we can accurately detect where the cancer is, thereby helping the doctor to decide the best treatment option for the patient.

“During the cause of treatment, the PET/CT can help to detect if the treatment being given to the patient is working or not. Six months after the treatment, the machine can help to detect if the cancer has been completely treated or if there are some cancerous cells still remaining in the body. ,” he explained.

Also commending on the development, the chief strategist of Me Cure, Dr Kunle Megbuwawon, said it would help to reduce the financial burden of cancer patients, saying the health facility has set up a crowdfunding for PET/CT to help those who are unable to get the required funding.

