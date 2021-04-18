BY ADEWALE AJAYI and ISMAILA OGUNTADE, Lagos

Security experts and members of civil society organisations have decried the proliferation of arms and ammunition in the country, saying it was high time the government mopped up such loose arms in wrong hands to curb insecurity.

Some prominent Nigerians had recently raised the alarm that over six million or more arms are in the hands of civilians, thereby aggravating insecurity in the country.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday, the chairman and chief executive officer, Strict Guard Security Company, Chief Efozien Bone, urged the government to give priority attention to mopping the arms already in the wrong hands because it has already constituted a whole nuisance in the public.

Bone urged the government to stop influx of more arms into the country.

Comrade Mark Adebayo, the executive director of Secure World and Liberty Initiative said, ‘’If we have that much arms and ammunition in the hands of private individuals, that means the weapons are not regulated, these arms are not under the supervision of the government, it is a testimony to the fact that the security of this country are broken down.”

He said each time the nation has issue of insecurity, banditry and terrorism, the question that comes to mind is what has happened to the country’s intelligence platforms.

Adebayo said, ‘’Nigeria has National Intelligence Agency (NIA), we have the Directorate of Military Intelligence, the country has the Directorate of State Services (DSS), we have several layers of state security services even among the police, apart from the Criminal Investigation Department, we have CIB, SIB, we have like four or five of these units under the police, you wonder what these agencies are doing. Go and look at their budget, they have humongous budgets being allocated to these security agencies every year.

“I wonder what they are doing. What is happening to us is egregious failure of intelligence gathering, intelligence gathering has collapsed and Nigeria has almost 10 layers of intelligence gathering agencies that are doing nothing, they are doing practically nothing.’’