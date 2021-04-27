BY ROYAL IBEH, Lagos

Amid challenges of poor diagnosis, lack of human resource and screening centres hindering efficient cancer care in the country, stakeholders in Nigeria have formed a formidable synergy in the fight against cancer.

While cancer accounts for 18.2 per cent of premature deaths attributable to non-communicable diseases, the World Health Organisation(WHO) recent report shows that it is possible to prevent a third of cancer cases and treat many other cases with early diagnosis and treatment.

To ensure that no Nigerian die from cancer, the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital (MRCC) has brought together an exceptional team of highly skilled personnel include consultant medical and radiation oncologists, surgeons, family physicians, radiation therapists, nurses, pharmacists, imaging technicians, laboratory scientists, nutritionists, counselors, and healthcare administrations, working together to treat and care for patients.

Commenting on the Facility, the founder, MRCC, Dr. Modupe-Odunsi said, “We built the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital to help address the gap in the treatment and diagnosis of cancer in Nigeria.

‘’With our exceptional skilled professionals, patients who previously would have had to travel abroad to receive world-class treatment are now able to get the critical care they need here at home.

The co-founder, MRCC, Bolaji Odunsi, said the mission was to bring together an exceptional team of Nigerian medical professionals with international training and experience to deliver the highest quality care to patients here in Nigeria.

General manager, GE Healthcare in Sub-Saharan Africa, Eyong Ebai, said, the MRCC is the first fully-equipped private oncology centre in Nigeria, adding that GE Healthcare has completed the delivery and installation of advanced radiology and radio pharmacy equipment in Nigeria which will accelerate diagnostic care for cancer.