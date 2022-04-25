Analysts have said the positive performance witnessed in the Nigerian equities market last week is expected to be maintained this week.

Analysts Optimism

In the new week, analysts at Afrinvest Limited expect the market to extend this week’s positive performance, driven by bargain purchases as investors continue to take advantage of pricing misalignments.

Cordros Securities Limited said: “in the week ahead, we expect the Nigerian Exchange’s floor to be flooded with results as the Q1, 2022 earnings season commences in full swing. Thus, the local bourse is likely to close positive next week as we expect decent earnings releases across the board to temper selling activities by investors reluctant to leave gains in the market.

“Notwithstanding, we reiterate the need for positioning in only fundamentally sound stocks as the weak macro environment remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

Meanwhile, Cowry Assets Management Limited expected equities to trade sideways as investors stay on the sidelines in anticipation of Q1 2022 corporate financial results.

Last Week’s Trading Activities

The local bourse last week witnessed bullish momentum as investors bought shares of companies with sound fundamentals. The week was another four-day trading week as the federal government declared Monday, April 18, 2022 as Public Holiday in commemoration of the 2022 Easter celebrations.

Notably, investors’ buying interest in Guinness Nigeria, Lafarge Africa, Nigerian Breweries, International Breweries, Airtel Africa, SEPLAT Energy and Flour Mills of Nigeria supported market performance.

Pertinently, the All-Share Index rose by 2.0 per cent week-on-week to close at 48,459.65 points. Similarly, market capitalisation rose by N512 billion W-o-W to close at N26.125 trillion.

Also, the sector gauges closed in positive territory amid sustained buy pressure. The NGX Banking index, NGX Consumer Goods index, NGX Oil & gas index, the NGX Industrial Goods and NGX NSE-30 index increased by 0.60 per cent, 3.31 per cent, 6.36 per cent, 1.65 per cent and 1.50 per cent respectively to close at 441.42 points, 581.22 points, 475.84 points, 2174.20 points, and 1,874.20 points respectively.

However, market breadth for the week was negative as 50 equities appreciated in price, 29 equities depreciated in price, while 77 equities remained unchanged. MEYER Plc led the gainers table by 45.63 per cent to close at N2.33, per share. Eterna followed with a gain of 33 per cent to close at N6.65, while Oando went up by 21.33 per cent to close to N5.86, per share.

On the other side, Academy Press led the decliners table by 18.75 per cent to close at N1.17, per share. John Holt followed with a loss of 17.44 per cent to close at 71 kobo, while Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals declined by 13.92 per cent to close at N1.36, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.302 billion shares worth N17.813 billion in 20,212 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.247 billion shares valued at N22.372 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 23,406 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 836.781million shares valued at N6.007 billion traded in 9,527 deals; thus contributing 64.28 per cent and 33.72 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Oil and Gas Industry followed with 86.909 million shares worth N1.243 billion in 1,770 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry traded a turnover of 86.286 million shares worth N2.225 billion in 3,056 deals.

Trading in the top three equities; Fidelity Bank, Zenith Bank and Universal Insurance (measured by volume) accounted for 279.507 million shares worth N2.627 billion in 2,504 deals, contributing 21.47 per cent and 14.75 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.