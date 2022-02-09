Experts, under the auspices of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), have called on human resource managers to relearn because the future is only for those that adapt to the new world of work.

This was discussed during a round-table of HR thought-leaders, and virtual CIPM & You of the CIPM themed: ‘2022 HR Outlook.’

The institute stressed that, “the world we live in is constantly evolving as we have witnessed various paradigm shifts from the 4th revolution, the pandemic which disrupted our entire lives, then the great resignation which is seeing a massive migration of Nigerians moving to developed countries.”

Giving his opening remarks, the president/chairman of CIPM, Mr Olusegun Mojeed, noted that, “HR managers should drive employee wellbeing and the top burner is the Nigerian Labour Law which should guide our actions as everything we do should be within the purview of the law”

“We are on two sides of the divide with the great disconnect. On one end, employees want flexible work mode while business leaders want a full return to the office.”

The pandemic, he said, has disrupted our entire lives with the biggest interruption of technology which now permeates every aspect of , adding that, the country is now in a transition phase with huge investments in digitisation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive business outcomes.

To this end, he said: “we need to be ambidextrous to support the employees and leaders, which signals that this is a good time for HR to make a meaningful impact.”

Mojeed noted that one size does not fit all which brings the focus to HR managers to properly understand the business model and then determine how best to drive results within the organisation by way of relearning.

