Experts have called on water heater users across the country to adopt good installation practices to ensure the safety of their water heaters.

According to Segun Bolupe, an avid user of the Ariston brand of water heaters, the appliance remains an essential gadget needed in homes and hotels.

“Water Heater is one of the essential electrical appliances installed in homes, hotels as well as hospitals to deliver comfort, convenience and pleasure by providing hot water for bathing, cooking, cleaning and more. Apart from comfort, hot water has a positive impact on our health and well-being and is very affordable despite contrary perceptions”, he said.

Also speaking, Emeka Ifeanyi, a household user of electrical appliances, disclosed that using a water heater has brought considerable convenience and comfort to families.

According to him, the use of water heaters has made everyone’s lives easier and safer, adding that it is much safer now than many years back when households heat water with fire or boiling rings.

“Water heater, like every other electrical appliance, is considered generally safe for domestic use, especially if consumers buy only trusted brands, ensure proper installation and service them regularly for optimum performance,” Ifeanyi noted.

Another expert, Frank Jackson, charged users to be alert to certain factors when buying a water heater. According to Jackson, customers need to engage certified installers, patronize good brands with a solid online presence, and ensure the use of proper electrical cables during installation.

“It is vital to pay attention to the wiring of the house and the proper use of the recommended electrical cables to prevent danger. Secondly, the correct installation of the water heaters is also key. Dealing with certified installers gives a sense of reassurance on product longevity and adherence to best practices”, Jackson stated.

He advised households to look out for essential features when buying water heaters noting that brand such as Ariston guarantees peace of mind while in use.