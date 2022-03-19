Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals (CIFIPN), yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency and priority sign into law, the CIFIPN Bill 2021 currently before him.

CIFIPN believe that the bill when sign into law would savage Nigeria’s worsen economy by frontally fighting freud, corruption and cybercrime in line with the anti-corruption drive of the current administration.

Addressing newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, CIFIPN protem president, Dr Enape Victoria Ayishetu said the complex nature of how fraud, corruption and cybercrime are perpetrated in the today’s world, requires significant expertise, knowledge and experience, which can only be inculcated through adequate forensic training by experts.

She said, “In today’s world, crime is no longer fought with obsolete and conventional techniques we are using in this country, that is why in spite of all efforts of government to prevent fraud, corruption and cybercrime, they seem to be gaining ground on daily basis, as such, we as nation must put on our thinking caps to ensure that we collaborate and synergise with the rest of the world for us to be able to match the high-tech level of crimes in today’s digital revolution.

The era of conventional mode and means of detecting, investigating and prosecuting fraud, corruption and cybercrimes, which have assumed unimaginable level of advancement in line with modern realities, cannot achieve the desired result, It is on this ground that efforts are being made by some professionals and other well-meaning Nigerians to ensure either through legislation or training and re-training in order to ensure that no stone is left unturned in our quests to have the Nigeria of our dreams where the socio-economic well-being of all our citizens are guaranteed”,

“I wish to reiterate that forensic investigation is not only vital to the restoration of the nation’s dwindling economy but also crucial in the fight against fraud, corruption and cybercrime in line with the policy thrust of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari led government which has zero tolerance for corruption and its associated crimes.

It is on this premise that we passionately call on President Muhammadu Bubari, to as a matter of urgency and priority, sign into law, the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria Bill, 2021 currently before him for presidential assent,” she added.

