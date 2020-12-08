By Jerry Emmanson, Abuja |

Stakeholders in the Nigerian Service Sector has tasked governments at all levels to promote policies and regulations towards developing the Nigerian service sector for export promotion.

Speaking during a roundtable discussion on export services, a Policy Development Facility (PDF) Bridge Service Export Expert, Abiodun Bankole, lamented that there is no systematic export promotion strategy for service in Nigeria.

The expert also noted that Services constitute the most dynamic area of national growth, as it creates high employment, as well as offering significant opportunities both in terms of increased exports.

Bankole said, “Nigeria does not have competitive advantage in any of the service sub sector as there are deficit in some sub sectors such as insurance, transport and tourism among others.

“The government through the Nigeria Export Promotion Council, has often directed the bulk of export promotional work on goods export, while the service sector remained underdeveloped.”

He said that service sector export can only be driven by sector targeted promotion policies, development of human capital, strong institutions as well as provision of critical infrastructure.

On promoting service sector growth, Bankole stressed on the need to implement policies aimed at enhancing the growth of priority sub-sectors, such as accommodation, food service, human health, transportation and utilities.

“There is need for the government to adopt a holistic service sector policy with strategic development plan for priority sectors.

“The government should provide market opportunities for service firms in the export market,” he added.

The president, Association of Outsourcing Professionals of Nigeria, Madu Obiora, said that capacity building, service development and promotion remain the main drivers of service export.

He said there is need to strengthen the outsourcing channels, adding that Nigeria over the years has not been recognized as a service export destination.

“There is so much going on the service export space but Nigeria has not gotten there.

“We must identify our strengths in the service sector, and develop it to be competitive,” he added.