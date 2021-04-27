By CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

Experts have advised the Nigerian governments at all levels to integrate education with technology to expand access to learning and ensure inclusion.

The experts made the call during the April edition of ‘The Edtech Mondays,’ a monthly programme facilitated by Mastercard Foundation in partnership with Co-creation Hub Limited. The event was held in Lagos yesterday.

The April edition with the theme “Digi Learning – Can Education Technology Expand Access to Education?” featured the duo of Olubayo Adekanmbi, founder and lead mentor, Data Science Nigeria, and Rudranarayan Sahoo, the education manager for UNICEF in Nigeria as panelists.

According to Adekanmbi, technology remains a great enabler to learning for all categories of children especially with the increasing access to mobile phones in Nigeria.

Emphasizing the significance of technology to education, he noted that the concept of learning was fast-changing as many digital devices have provided learning opportunities for kids in a more interactive, customized, and student-centered manner.

“Technology is as good as how we localize it or how we make it to be student-centered. Apart from that, learning should be localized to the reality of the child. Learning theory must lead while education must be the slave helping us to customize what is possible,” he stated.

Citing examples of the partnership support between his non-profit organization, ‘We Learn at Home and Mastercard Foundation’ on some key initiatives, the data scientist noted that technology has contributed a lot to aid access to education not only for kids domiciled in urban areas but those in rural communities as there are now numerous innovative means to deliver it.

The data expert noted that, technology, fused with learning was fast becoming a lifestyle that truly reflects the world we live in.

On his part, Sahoo said though the enrolment rate of school children in Nigeria is at an increasing pace, the reality on the ground revealed that the figure has not translated to improved learning outcomes as a great proportion of the kids still lack basic literacy and numeracy skills.