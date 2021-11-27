Safety and emergency response experts have urged Nigerians to always be on the alert for emergency situations wherever they are.

They gave the charge yesterday at the Emergency Response Seminar 2021 in Abuja organised by the Institute of Safety

Professionals of Nigeria in collaboration with National Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria (NISCN) and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The president of NISCN, Dr Festus Daniel, said the role of the council was advocacy and awareness through social partnership and collaboration with other agencies and individuals on safety and emergency management.

He added that information on safety and emergency managements had been translated into different local languages including Pidgin English to give every Nigerian access to safety information.

“NISCN can be owned by everyone though membership certification as consultancy, cooperate and individual membership, which will give them room to function as safety experts,” he said.

The chief executive officer of RCL Safety Centre, Joe Oduah, in a remark, said the event was the second of its type aimed at sensitising Nigerians on the essence of safety of life on roads and the workplace and that emergency situations shouldn’t be left to only safety professionals.

The head of training at the Federal Fire Service, Mr Okechukwu Umetali, stressed the need for evacuation expertise in all cases of emergencies.

In emergency situations, Umetali said the most vulnerable must be considered first.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Stephen Okunade who represented the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, stressed the role of the police in emergency situations which is providing adequate security against pilfering, looting and ensuring the safety of first responders.