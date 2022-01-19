As efforts to curb brain drain in Nigeria, a group of seasoned professionals, through the Nordica Foundation’s Physician Mentoring Programme, are training young doctors on emotional intelligence and leadership skills.

Members of the mentorship programme include founder, Nordica Foundation, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi; acting vice chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola; professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Prof Bomi Ogedengbe; director general & chairman, Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Abuja, Prof Adedeji Adekunle; managing director, Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers Ltd., Lagos, Mrs. Funmi Babington-Ashaye; professor of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Professor Akinola, Oluwarotimi Ireti; former provost, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Professor Afolabi Lesi and chief medical director, Lagoon Hospitals, Dr Olakunle Onakoya, among others.

The founder, Nordica Foundation, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, at the on boarding session of the Physician Mentoring Programme Cohort 2, said, between 2015 and 2021, about 4,528 Nigerian-trained doctors have migrated to the United Kingdom (UK) and a WHO report also revealed that Nigeria has a Doctor-Patient ratio of four doctors per 10,000 patients.

Like the first edition of the Physician Mentoring Programme, Ajayi said the second edition which commences January, 2022, seeks to avert brain drain in the health sector and to improve doctor’s attitudes towards their colleagues and clients.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Mentoring Programme will contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3c by promoting the development, training and retention of health workers in Nigeria. It will help to enhance the career growth of young physicians and improve transformative leadership in the medical profession, retain and support physicians in the formative years of their career by equipping them with leadership competences, thus, helping them to develop into reflective medical practitioners and entrepreneurs. The programme will also provide a forum for experienced women and men to share knowledge and give back to the society,” Ajayi explained.

Ajayi reiterated that the mentoring programme is not meant to stop young doctors not to travel abroad, but it is meant to open their eyes to see opportunities in Nigeria. “We want young professionals to understand that there is a future here in this country. Despite our own challenges, Nigeria, with a population of over 200 million, has many comparative advantages. I am not saying doctors cannot travel abroad to acquire more skills, but after acquiring the skills, we want them to come back to Nigeria,” he added.

Speaking on the menace of brain drain in Nigeria, the acting vice chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, said young professionals can change the narrative, adding that “Nigeria is a great country and there are lots of opportunities for young professionals. As mentors, we are here to work with you and bring out the best in you,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT