Experts are expected to discuss the regulatory changes in the lubricant sub-sector of the energy sector at the International Lubricants Conference (ILC), the 2022 Nigeria edition which will hold virtually on the ‪28th and 29th April, 2022.

The two-day conference themed, “Technology and its application to the lubricants industry”, will feature a panel of global industry experts who will share insights on global trends and outlook for the future.

The conference is a series of online free conferences connecting lubricant manufacturers with end-users, buyers, vendors, government agencies and other key stakeholders in the lubricants industry.

The event will enlighten relevant stakeholders on innovative industry developments and the advancement of the lubricants market world-wide.

This year’s discussions will address issues such as technological advancements in the lubricants industry over the years, the influence of digital technology on the lubricant industry value chain, global regulatory changes as well as an analysis of the raw material supply chain and logistics in Nigeria.

According to consultant to the International Lubricant Conference, Dapo Keshinro, Nigeria is the second biggest lubricant consumer in Africa.

The lubricant sub-sector of Nigeria’s petroleum industry is an essential part of the downstream industry which is complementary to the fuel business.

“The ILC is a free-to-attend conference that brings together industry stakeholders who will discuss relevant industry topics in real time. The growth of the industry is dependent on events such as this where industry leaders can share and align on strategies to shape the future of the sector.” Dapo said.

The conference will feature experts in the global lubricants market including Taiye Williams, managing director Lubcon Limited; Indu M Gupta, director for Product Research and Development, Innova Refining & Trading FZE; Niket Shah, director Openspace Services Pvt Ltd; Lilian Ikokwu, chief marketing officer OVH Energy Marketing; Roberto Vargas, Technical and Commercial Consultant for the Lubricant Industry in Latin America; Godwin Gabriel-Ejeh, General Manager Operations, Pacegate Limited.