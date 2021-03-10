ADVERTISEMENT

Communication experts would address the issue of the management of corporate social investment by big corporate organisations at the Industry Evening Summit scheduled to hold next month in Lagos.

The event, with the theme,: “Addressing the Balance Question In The Management Of Corporate Social Investment Portfolio During Crisis”, would have the managing director of Frutta Juice & Service Limited, Dr Onyekachi Onubogu as the lead speaker.

Lines up to do justice to the topic are the vice president, Association of Sustainability Professionals of Nigeria, (ASPN), Mrs Ini Abimbola, manager director of TruCSR/founder SERAS Africa, Mr Ken Egbas, director, corporate affairs & sustainability development, Unilever Ghana & Nigeria, Mrs Oluwasoromidayo George and regional executive head, marketing & corporate communication, Standard Bank Group, Mrs. Nkiru Olumide-Ojo.

The chairman for the event is the Lagos State commissioner for information & strategy, Hon. Gbenga Omotoso while the moderator of the session is the PR Lead, 9mobile, Ms. Chineze Amanfo.

Speaking on the theme of the event, the convener, Goddie Ofose said that the theme could not have come at the better time as COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the big corporate plans for their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“Last year, organisations Nigeria as well as elsewhere abandoned their CSR plans and kept donating to the government at all levels to fight the pandemic. This singular development caused several companies to halt the CSR activities for the year,” Ofose said.