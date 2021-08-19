Security practitioners under the auspices of ASIS International have advocated for convergence of interventions and vital policy advocacy to revolutionize security practice and improve the standards within the industry in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Lagos ASIS Chapter 206 retreat and leadership conference at Epe, Lagos State, the Chapter Chairman, Mr. Peter Okoloh affirmed the need for industry-wide collaboration that will result in coherent articulation of a security blueprint that can be presented to the government for improved security in the country.

Okoloh said, “Driving quality and excellence within the security industry requires knowledge and leadership. That is why it is very important at this point for us to strategically situate cyber and physical security convergence in moving forward as an industry. Secondly, we should also look at the possibility of developing a private security industry profile that will help us to lobby at the National Assembly for standardization.”

According to the group managing director of Halogen Group, Mr. Wale Olaoye, there is no better time for the private security industry in Nigeria to seek standardization of their practice than now.

He said collaboration and knowledge sharing are key to achieving the much-desired excellence in the industry.

“Collaborative engagement should be looked into by private security service providers to enable the industry to achieve practice standardization. Also, competencies, new capabilities and proper regulations in Nigeria are strategic to accelerating the private security practice to global standards”, Olaoye said.