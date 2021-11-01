This year, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested 663 offenders in Lagos and destroyed 153,256kg worth of assorted drugs in Ekiti forest, still the crimes such as: kidnapping, terrorism etc which this drug enables are on the increase.

Faced with this daunting reality, the chairman, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) has recently come out to disclose that the agency had proposed an amendment to the NDLEA Act, to specify a maximum penalty of life imprisonment for drug offenders in the country.

According to UNODC 2021 World Drug Report, an estimate of 275 million people used drugs as of last year, and over 36 million people suffered from drug abuse disorders.

The 2018 and 2019 National Drug Use Survey, joint research by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Centre for Research and Information on Substance Abuse (CRISA) with technical support from the UNODC, revealed a damning account of rising illicit drug use in Nigeria. The report stated that as of the time of the research, 14.3 million Nigerians aged between 15 and 64 years engaged in drug use.

Of this figure, the survey stated that about three million were drug dependent and suffering from substance-induced disorders.

While reeling out some statistics on the drug crisis, Marwa noted that Nigeria was not only the highest user of cannabis worldwide, but that revelations from kidnapped victims had corroborated the facts that illicit substances were enablers of the insecurity currently plaguing the country.

Before now the General Aguiyi Ironsi administration promulgated the Indian Hemp Decree No. 19 of 1966, while the Murtala Mohammed administration came with Decree No. 34 of 1975 before the General Muhammadu Buhari administration came up with the Indian Hemp (Amendment) Decree and the Special Tribunal (Miscellaneous Offences) Decree No. 20 of 1984 which prescribed the death penalty for illegal trafficking in narcotic drugs.

A Lagos based lawyer, Ademola Oyedele noted that the proposal is good but that it will not be effective as long as the illicit trade is economically viable.

Oyedele said that the recent statement credited to the wife of Nigeria’s president, Hajia Aisha Buhari, that Nigerian lawmakers should decriminalise drug use and only enact stricter sanctions on drug dealers in the country is the way to go.

He pointed out that the current law makes provision for a life jail term for certain offences without giving the Judges discretion.

However, what happens in court most times is that NDLEA prosecutors arraign drug traffickers and barons under the provisions that gives the judge the discretion to reduce the penalty. The lawyer explains, “So, what happens is that most of these offenders only get two or three years jail term and before you know it, they are back on the streets as if nothing happened,” Oyedele said, adding that the agency should look inwards and implement the current law to its full letter.