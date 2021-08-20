A former acting director-general of Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, Professor Armstrong Idachaba, has said that to bridge the gap between the classroom and the newsroom, there must be a synthetic collaboration between the professionals and institutions.

Idachaba spoke as one of the panelists at the roundtable discussion on the instalment of the UNESCO/World Journalism Education Council (WJEC) partnership surrounding journalism education in Nigeria, convened by Professor Ralph A. Akinfeleye with the theme: “Bridging The Gap between The Classroom & The Newsroom,” held in Lagos.

He said one of the issues facing journalism practice in Nigeria is the fact that many universities in the country lack standard equipment and technologies to aid learning in the field.

According to him, most universities start a mass communication department without facilities,’’ So basically they are setting them up just for the numbers and for them to get revenue thereby producing substandard graduates.

“There is a mandate that campus broadcasters must provide a studio used to train not only in broadcast but also engineering technologies, create arts and practice of language skills etc. studios In the department must be useful for practical presentations, departments are supposed to provide staffs to carry out periodic supervision for students who are going to access the equipment, and as we can see today in some extent few universities like UNILAG is an example.

‘’But there are many others that have actually set up broadcast stations which are supposed to train and build standards that are actually used for commercial purposes and instead of employing the services of students they rather employ outsiders and put them on the university payroll which you call marketing officers that go around to source for advertisements.

‘’To resolve this issues there must be a synthetic collaboration between the industry and the institutions, professionals in the industries have to approach the universities to request for specialised training.’’