With the federal government planning to spend N3.8 trillion of the N16 trillion 2022 budget on servicing its debt obligations, analysts have expressed worry that the country may soon run out of room to finance its debts.

This is as they called for a review of government spending and a reduction in the country’s borrowing, saying there is need for government to look into other sources of funding asides borrowing.

According to the 2022 Appropriation Bill, the federal government is looking at increasing its debt portfolio by N6 trillion next year to finance the 2022 budget, of which it hopes to spend N3.9 trillion in servicing its outstanding obligations both locally and externally from the N16 trillion budget.

Over the past five years, the country has spent $5.2 billion to service its external debt and N8.6 trillion in servicing its domestic debt. But analysts say this trend is worrisome. Data show that while domestic debt servicing amount has been slowly rising, external debt servicing took a leap in 2018 as the federal government stepped up its activities in the Eurobond market.

Domestic debt service payments rose from N1.23 trillion in 2016 to N1.48 trillion in 2017, N1.79 trillion in 2018 before dropping to N1.69 trillion in 2019 and picking up to N1.85 trillion in 2020.

The domestic debt obligation payment was dominated by interests paid to investors in the FGN Bonds who were paid N839.18 billion in 2016, N982.66 billion in 2017, N1.11 trillion in 2018, N1.25 trillion in 2019 and N1.45 trillion in 2020.

The Debt Management Office’s latest quarterly data show that the federal government’s external debt service payments amounted to $299 million in the second quarter of 2021 consisting of $157 million and $142 million, to market and non-market creditors respectively. At the domestic market, it had spent N1.74 trillion to service its obligation between January and September 2021.

According to the head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto&Co, Ayokunle Olubunmi, debt servicing is a burden to Nigeria.

“It is like kicking the can down the road because if you look at the utilisation of most of the borrowings, it is for recurrent expenditure, which is not sustainable.

“Also, looking at the funds allocated for projects, you see that the quality of the projects is not top notch. In the short run it may seem as though we can manage but the government is creating a problem for the future. If you look at the debt servicing to government revenue in 2020, you realise that it is going beyond the 90 per cent.

“This is just interest payment, not principal repayment, so when we are spending 90 per cent of our income to pay interest on the loans, it might look as if we enjoying it, but in the next two to three years we would not be able to continue like this.”

An economist and chief executive of Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise, Dr Muda Yusuf, noted that the rising debt profile of government raises serious sustainability concerns, even though government tends to argue that the conditions was not a debt problem, but a revenue challenge.

“The truth is that debt becomes a problem if the revenue base is not strong enough to service the debt sustainably. It invariably becomes a debt problem.

“What is needed is the political will to cut expenditure and undertake reforms that could scale down the size of government, reduce governance cost and ease the fiscal burden on government. It is important to ensure that the debt is used strictly to fund capital projects that would strengthen the productive capacity of the economy.

“This is position of the Fiscal Responsibility Act. Additionally, emphasis should be on concessionary financing, as opposed to commercial debts which are typically very costly.

“It is imperative for the country to operate as a true federation which it claims to be. The unitary character of the country is making it difficult to unlock the economic potential of the subnationals. It is perpetuating the culture of dependence on the federal government,” he said.

Noting that there is need for more prudence in the spending of the country, Professor Akpan Ekpo, former director general at the West Africa Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) and chairman of the Foundation for Economic Research and Training, said while the country needs borrowing to finance infrastructure, there is need for more transparency.

“It is true that you borrow when you don’t have enough revenue to finance your projects, but looking at the budget, N3 trillion is being set aside for debt servicing, not even for paying the principal. Even though the government says the GDP ratio puts us within the benchmark to borrow, it is not GDP that pays debt. Revenue pays debt and if we look at our debt to revenue ratio, we have cause to worry.

“The revenue comes from oil and it is something that is volatile and we are not sure of, which makes it worrisome. What the government needs to do is to generate more domestic resources than borrowing. The debt that the government is encouraging now, it is not this generation that will pay for it so we need to be very careful. We need to cut our coat according to our size and limit spending to what we generate. Also if we keep borrowing, it means the deficit keeps expanding and that is worrisome.”

Also commenting on the rising debt of the country, analysts at FBN Quest, however, noted that Nigeria’s external financing burden appears to be manageable.

“The low single-digit interest rate reflects the fact that the external debt is skewed in favour of concessional loans from multilateral and bilateral lenders. On the back of the Eurobond issue, the annual cost of external debt service is set to rise by $260 million.

“Given the current difficulties with the naira exchange rate, an often-cited criticism against external borrowing is that the naira’s devaluation adds to the debt payment burden.

“While acknowledging the criticism, we also recognise that a well-structured external loan mix skewed toward non-market (concessional) debt may prove to be less onerous than domestic market debt. However, such concessional debt often comes with conditionalities such as the implementation of institutional reforms,” they said.