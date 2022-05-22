The diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the European Union (EU) have new positive turns. The ties are spurred by the EU’s sustained efforts to support Nigeria in various sectors, which include growing Nigeria’s digital economy, support for the war against terrorism and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, economic development, green energy, education and many more.

The burgeoning bilateral engagement between the EU and Nigeria is spurred by the increasing volume of trade between the two sides, which reached €28.7bn in 2021, with a view to delivering better and more results in their partnership.

The Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Samuela Isopi, briefed the media on the importance of the relationship with Nigeria and the milestones reached over the years.

It was on the occasion to mark the EU Day 2022, which culminated in a well-attended celebration on Monday May 9, at the residence of the EU envoy in Abuja. Europe Day is celebrated every May 9 to strengthen the shared values of peace and unity in diversity of European countries, which came together 72 years ago after World War 2.

In recognition of Nigeria’s huge potential in the digital economy, the EU envoy pledged support to enable the young people in the sector to create more jobs, grow the ecosystem and add value to the Nigerian economy.

The Information and Communications Technology sector in Nigeria contributed 17.9% to Nigeria’s GDP in the Q2 of 2021 and became one of the key sectors that helped Nigeria out of the COVID-19- induced recession. Nigeria has indeed captured the imagination of the world in the digital sector.

“There are a lot of talents in Nigeria and Nigeria’s Science Technology and Innovation (STI) potential is very huge. We have dialogue on the digital agenda. Nigeria is the largest in terms of digital innovation in Africa and Lagos is Africa’s capital of startups,” she told journalists.

Part of the EU support initiative for Nigeria is captured in the Multiannual Indicative Programme for Nigeria 2021-2027, which amounts to 508 million Euros in the first four years. This targets projects that reinforce EU’s bilateral cooperation with Nigeria in three focal areas of Green and Digital Economy; Governance, Peace and Migration; and Human Development with a focus on Education.

Under this arrangement the EU and Nigeria have formed a structured partnership to enable Nigeria tap into advanced technology of the EU countries and technical capacities to explore the opportunities of the “New World Economy”.

This relationship is also highlighted by the hope that the EU is linking up to the European Investment Bank to promote green partnership, research, innovation and digitization of Nigeria as well as support for the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) network, innovation hubs and an effective and efficient digital governance.

According to Isopi, ‘’The EU is Nigeria’s most important trading partner accounting for 20.9% of Nigeria’s trade with the world. The EU is the first export destination for Nigeria, accounting for 25.4% of its exports. The EU is second in Nigeria’s imports from the world accounting for 16.1% of its total imports.”

In the area of insecurity, the EU has reiterated support for Nigeria’s fight against terrorism in the northeast of the country, where the Boko Haram, ISWAP and other allied groups have ravaged. This support also comes in the form of strengthening maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea to fight against piracy.

“We will continue to work with Nigeria under Nigeria’s leadership, to its vision for the future in bringing back peace in the north east by supporting recovery, peacebuilding and the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, also through multinational Joint Task Force.

“We will support the vulnerable communities that are suffering the impact of violence, we are providing humanitarian and development aid in the order of 400 million Euros to save lives and ensure dignity.

“We will support Nigeria in strengthening maritime security in the g Gulf of Guinea and responding to security and development challenges in the northwest,” she said.

She also stated support in creating decent jobs and economic growth and implementing Nigeria’s social protection policies, eradicating poverty, and reducing inequalities as well as addressing climate challenges by providing affordable and sustainable energy for all.

Together with its Member States, the EU is the biggest donor of COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria, and has so far gifted Nigeria with 20 million doses, representing 61% of all donated vaccines received by Nigeria through the COVAX facility.

Although the EU has already proven to be more effective while working with its networks of partnerships across the world and Nigeria in particular, it behoves on the Nigerian government to take advantage by creating an enabling environment for more investment and capital inflow from the EU. This has become imperative because in the last couple of years, Foreign Direct Investment has reduced in Nigeria and needed to be bolstered up especially from the EU.

Nigeria has great opportunities in the digital sector especially in start-ups and innovation hubs but it has to enact and implement data protection laws to boost the confidence of the EU.

Nigeria may have challenges of corporate governance in this sector and others but the opportunities are enormous and can only encourage more innovations if realistically exploited.