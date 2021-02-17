ADVERTISEMENT

By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Kaduna state government has said security agencies reported the accidental detonation of a substance at a residence in Ungwan Mangworo, Igabi local government area, injuring seven children.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said according to the security report:”children playing in the area picked up the material from a nearby farm and began to play with it, not knowing what it was. In the process, it was accidentally detonated as the children continued to fiddle with it near their home”

Aruwan explained further that the seven injured children by the explosion:”are now receiving treatment at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika”

The statement said while expressing alarm at the incident, Governor Nasir El-Rufai stated his relief that the injured children were receiving treatment.

The governor while tasking security agencies to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident, urged citizens to increase their vigilance towards the presence of such items around inhabited locations.

Aruwan added that security agencies have been duly informed of the incident for thorough investigations, to forestall future occurrences:”Citizens are advised to contact the Kaduna State Security Operations Room with information about dangerous or explosive materials found anywhere around the State, on 09034000060 and 08170189999″ the statement said.