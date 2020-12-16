MAt least one person has been killed by a fire explosion from gas flare at the Process Area of Qua Iboe Terminal facility of ExxonMobil in Ibeno local government of Akwa Ibom.

A second victim, though not dead was said to be severely injured and receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Sources told newsmen that the victim was a supervisor working in processing area even as our correspondent who visited the scene of the accident reports that the processing area of QIT has been condoned off.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that the victims were about to light up the gas flaring when the flare exploded adding that from all indication, the victims who were to turn on the flare that was shut for maintenance purpose flouted all safety procedures that would haveavertedtheexplosion.

“Two supervisors went to on the gas flaring plant that was shut down for maintenance, the victims were told to light up the gas flare plant which is the excess gas from the flare,” the source said.

explained that the QIT would be in black out if the flat is off because the gas flare is used to power the turbine that

The official further ExxonMobil facility.

The spokesman of the multinational oil company, Mr Ozemoya Okordion, the government relations advisor, Public and Government Affairs of ExxonMobil confirmed the incident.