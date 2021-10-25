A few days after 25 people were killed in an explosion at an illegal crude oil refining site at Rumuekpe community in Emohua local government area of Rivers State, the local government chairman, Dr Chidi Julius Lloyd, has dissolved the Taskforce on Illegal Oil Bunkering.

The fire incident, which burnt most of the suspected illegal bunkerers beyond recognition, occurred last Thursday night when an oven which they were using to process the crude oil exploded.

Lloyd, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the dissolution followed reports of alleged sabotage in the operations of the taskforce in the council.

The statement, which was signed by the council’s press secretary, Bright Jossy Elendu, reads in part: “The chairman of Emohua local government area, Dr Chidi Lloyd, has approved the dissolution of the local government taskforce on illegal oil bunkering.

“The dissolution followed reports of alleged sabotage in the operations of the taskforce in the local government area. Consequently, the council chairman has directed the security agencies to investigate the alleged sabotage and bring to book anyone found culpable.”