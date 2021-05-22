Ogun State government on Friday placed an indefinite ban on sales of industrial gas to retailers as well as technicians who specialized in repairing of air conditions as well as refrigerators across the state.

This is just as the state’s Taskforce also sealed off two gas factories and a sales outlet in Abeokuta metropolis of the state capital.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the decision to ban sales of industrial gas to retailers and technicians followed a series of gas explosions witnessed in the state within the past 10 days which has also resulted in the death of no fewer than 10 persons, while several others were left critically injured.

The ban was specifically ordered yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital following critical injuries sustained by two artisans and a secondary teacher when another gas explosion occurred in the early hours of the day inside the premises of a construction company at Onikoko area of Abeokuta metropolis.

The Onikoko incident, which was the fifth in the series of gas explosions in Ogun, however, compelled the state government to constitute a Special Committee on Gas Explosion with the specific task of investigating and unraveling the circumstances surrounding the gas explosions in the state.

Chaired by the State Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Femi Ogunbanwo, accompanied by the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya and other top government functionaries, the committee however, immediately summoned a meeting of the stakeholders and was attended by Oil and Gas Trade Association of Ogun State; Liquefied Gas Retailers; Ogun State Refrigerators and Air-conditioning Practitioners amongst others.

Two main factories that supplied gas and oxygen to retailers at Idi-Ori and Obada -Oko axis of the state were equally sealed off after the committee had discovered that the outlets were responsible for dispensing suspected adulterated products to retailers in the town.