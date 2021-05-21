The Ogun State government on Friday, placed an indefinite ban on sale of industrial gas to retailers as well as technicians who specialised in repairing of air conditioners as well as refrigerators across the state.

This is just as the state’s Taskforce also sealed off two gas factories and a sale outlet in Abeokuta metropolis of the state capital.

Decision to ban sale of industrial gas to retailers and technicians came following series of gas explosions witnessed in the state within the past 10 days, which has also resulted in the death of no fewer than 10 persons, while several others were left critically injured.

2 Feared Dead As Gas Explosion Rocks Obasanjo Presidential Library

The ban was specifically ordered on following critical injuries sustained by two artisans and a secondary teacher when another gas explosion occurred in the early hours of Thursday inside the premises of a construction company at Onikoko area of Abeokuta metropolis.

The Onikoko incident, which was the fifth in the series of gas explosions in Ogun, however, compelled the state government to constitute a Special Committee on Gas Explosion with the specific task of investigating and unravelling the circumstances surrounding the spate of gas explosions in the state.

Chaired by the State Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Femi Ogunbanwo, accompanied by the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya and other top government functionaries, the committee immediately summoned a meeting of the stakeholders and was attended by Oil and Gas Trade Association of Ogun State; Liquiefied Gas Retailers; Ogun State Refrigerators and Air-conditioning Practitioners, amongst others.

Addressing the stakeholders, Ogunbanwo, who described the incessant gas explosions as a serious challenge that must be addressed with all urgencies, however, directed that retailing of gas to air-conditioners technicians and welders should stop selling till further notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two main factories that supplied gas and oxygen to retailers at Idi-Ori and Obada -Oko axis of the state were equally sealed off after the committee had discovered that the outlets were responsible for dispensing the suspected adulterated product to retailers in the town.