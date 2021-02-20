BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The government of Kenya has called on Nigerian business investors to harness its economic development opportunities to deepen the Kenya-Nigeria relations.

The high commissioner of Kenya to Nigeria, Dr Wilfred Machage, said this at the “5th Real Estate and Construction Expo-2021″ which started on Feb. 17, would end on Feb. 20, in Abuja.

The event with the theme, “Revamping the economy through investment in real estate and infrastructure” was organised by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

According to him, real estate remains the real asset of choice when it comes to investment, saying it is essential to playing major role in the economic performance of any country.

“As far as the real estate sector is concerned, for the past two decades, Kenyan real estate market has grown exponentially, save for the challenging context last year.

“I am glad to report that one of the major Kenyan based real estate developers ‘Unity Homes’ has expanded its footprint in Nigeria, as it seeks to tap the wider West African market.

Sen. Rochas Okorocha underscored the need for federal government to prioritise investment in real estate, construction and housing sector, to boost economic growth in the country.

Okorocha, the chairman, Culture and Tourism Committee in the ninth Senate, stressed Nigeria should look into such area, if the country must improve its economy.