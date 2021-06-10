The executive director/chief executive officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Olusegun Awolowo, yesterday hosted the governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya at the NEPC headquarters, Abuja to discuss how the federal government’s export expansion facility programme works.

Governor Yahaya, who expressed delight at the programme, noted how it would encourage the growth of the non-oil export sector in his state.

He sought knowledge of how the programme would help women and other vulnerable groups in communities of Gombe State.

Awolowo explained that the programme would work at the state level through the provision of grant support, export facilitation, export aggregation, access to foreign markets via trade facilitation and training for SMEs, women and youths.

According to him, the training and certification programmes will allow more agricultural products to be exported, thus creating more jobs to empower women and youth within the non-oil ecosystem thereby promoting inclusive economic development.

The NEPC executive director reiterated that the best way to grow the economy was from the state level and shed more light on the agency’s One-state One-product initiative.

“States need to use the opportunity of the EEFP to increase productivity of cash crops, particularly those identified for export in the zero-oil plan,” he stressed.