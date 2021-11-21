Stakeholders in the agricultural sector have called on the economic managers to deepen export Investment plan for Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs) in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, renowned expert and managing director/CEO, Sourcing and Produce, Mr. Lanre Awojoodu affirmed the need for federal government to make access to loans available to exporters in their quest to be part of the regulated global commodity platform.

This, he said, will create more export market for SMEs to address the gap of exportable products in the country.

This, he stressed, will further strengthen the Naira and unlock the potentials of the agricultural sector.

According to him, it is crucial time for government to make funds available to export companies for agricultural produce export, suggesting that, an NXP pre-financing scheme will be a best option as it will enable government identify exporters who have a track record of NXP.

His export company, he stressed, has directly exported agricultural commodities to 27 countries globally from Nigeria.

He revealed that the company is establishing its footprints across African markets, especially with the incorporation of Sourcing and Produce Tanzania Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the agricultural sector has limitless opportunities that can be explored in the export market.

The agro-allied exporter disclosed that the company has also just incorporated Sourcing and Produce Inc, in the US and urged investors to take advantage of this unique opportunity by doing business with credible export organizations, as this would help meet growing demands for agricultural produce and earn better returns on their investments.