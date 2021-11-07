What economic potentials does sweet potato hold for country like Nigeria?

Sweet potato is one of the most important food crops globally, as it has wide range of applications ranging from food and beverages to industrial raw materials.

In addition to being a food, it is very important in the prevention and management of some health problems like stress, hypertension, cancer and fertility amongst others.

It is one of the most viable solutions to micronutrient deficiency, affecting over 2 billion persons worldwide, with the highest deficiency in Africa. It provides effective means to increase dietary intake of vitamin A and combat micronutrients deficiency.

The demand for sweet potato has continued to rise as its richness in nutrient and short-duration are increasingly being recognised. Based on its potency in addressing hunger and malnutrition, the World Food Programme has included it in its intervention programme, as using it for such programme would not only offer solution to hunger but also malnutrition and health related challenges.

What are the Export Opportunities?

Being the fourth most traded food commodity in the world, after rice, wheat and maize, its promotion would also open opportunities for export, as it is high in demand at the international market.

It could be exported in raw form, semi-processed or fully processed. In places where sweet potato export programme exists, it has led to improvement of income level of the farmers and rural economies, emergence of new business ventures across its value chain and of course, significant impacts on the economies.

It offers both economic and health benefits. It has contributed to significant reduction of poverty, economic empowerment and general well-being. Implementation of sweet potato value chain enhancement has led to emergence of innovative ventures in East and Southern Africa. In Zimbabwe it has led to income increment of rural farmers by average of 50 percent.

Which country do we export sweet potato to and what is its market value?

We are yet to optimally take advantage of the growing export market. The major importing countries are mostly Europe; Netherlands, France, United Kingdom, Spain and host of others.

There are quite some Nigerian operators that export to these places but the quantity is still low compared to what the country is capable of producing. At the same time it is exported mostly in raw forms. The leaves too can be exported. With the changing level of awareness, there will be more activities in the export market

Has the industry benefited from the CBN interventions so far?

Not yet. With more advocacy and changing awareness level, CBN and other relevant institutions would see the need to key into this important crop.

There are a lot of Nigerians that are operating across the value chain, there also some that are in cultivation and valuation for export market only.

Even though there are lots of prospects in the export market but more opportunities exist at the local segment of the market. As more persons or processors understands its features and benefits as super food or industrial input, the quantity being produced would grossly be inadequate, just 4 million tons for a population of 200 million

Hence there is need for further engagement among key institutions like the CBN, FMARD, farmers and processors so as to further unlock the potentials of the sector as key contributor to GDP.

How will AfCFTA support your export and regional efforts?

AfCFTA and other regional instruments offer further opportunities for trading and processing of sweet potato at the regional market. Taking into there are challenges of hunger and malnutrition as well as high food import bills.

Already the crop is one of intervention commodities, Nigeria can take the advantage of the African market by exporting both raw and processed sweet potato into African markets.

Already there are informal trading activities in the West and Central Africa where sweet potato is being exported from the country. With AfCFTA this informal arrangement could be improved and formalized for optimal value for both Nigeria and the importing nations.

What are other industrial benefits?

It is used as substitute for wheat flour, substitute for sugar in baked products

Juice drinks, Snack/dessert with honey while this leaves and vines are consumed as vegetables.

They serve as street food, pastry/bakery/Bread, stew/soup.

The peel is also used as food, dye for cloth – red potato juice mixed with lime, animal fodder, home aquarium, biofuel production, sweetener, food and medical supplement starch, industrial and pharmaceutical raw materials.

The leaves can be used in making juice, soup, tea, snacks and livestock feed amongst others.

All sweet potato derivatives are very rich in nutrients, as it is one of the richest foods in terms of nutrient and health benefits. Some of the benefits include prevention and treatment of boosting immunity, cardiac related ailments, strengthening bones, enhancing fertility and stabilizing menstrual circles and so on.