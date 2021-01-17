ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL,Sokoto

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State observed that the poor conception of what Islam stands for has given impetus to the evil plots of Islamic insurgents. According to him, “we are all aware of what is happening in the North-West, North-East and North-Central where some of us have capitalized on poor understanding of the religion by the people to manipulate the general populace, particularly youths, to cause trouble” Tambuwal who spoke during a books launch athoured by Dr Jabir Jabir Sani Maihula said the books were a right ste in the right direction. The books are: ‘Ibn Taimiyya in the Literature of Contemporary Jihadists’ and ‘Tafarkin Sunnah Mai Kaiwa Zuwa Aljanna Da Makwabtaka Da Allah Ma’abucin Ni’ima’ translated from the Arabic version written by Sheikh Usmanu Danfodio

The governor noted, “No doubt, this works by Dr Jabir is a step in the right direction, which will be augmented by the state government, that will engage more Islamic scholars to bring about moral regeneration, upgrade education and bring about peaceful coexistence.

“For these reasons, the publication of the books couldn’t have come at no better time than now considering the kind of challenges the religion is facing today in our country and abroad,” he said A statement by Tambuwal’s spokesperson, Muhammad Bello quoted the governor as saying, ” Islam is not a religion of violence. it is a faith which foundation was built on peaceful coexistence. and the books will improve its scholarship”.

At book launch, over N92 million was realised, as Sokoto state government donated N35 million

followed by some federal legislators and their associates, led by the former governor of the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko,, who contributed over N16 million.

The chief launcher, Alhaji Dr Umaru Kwabo AA, bought 30 copies of the three books with the sum of N10 million while other launchers, including Sanusi Dantata Foundation, purchased some copies of the books with N3 million as announced by Engr Sanusi Dantata who personally purchased copies of the books with the sum of N2 million.

Also, members of the State House of Assembly, (SOHA) donated N1 million through the Speaker, Rt. Hon Aminu Manya Achida, who personally launched the books with N1 million.

Other corporate launchers include AA Rano, and Rahamaniyya Global Resources.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, while commending the author for his hardwork and talent towards publishing the books, said the Sultanate Council has done something similar where it enumerated 313 Islamic books out of many written by his forefathers.

He said 190 of such books have been published and distributed within and outside the country, stressing that the Council, in collaboration with state university, will create a department of Caliphate Study, where students will be thought the history and good work of the Sokoto Caliphate.

In his address the National Chairman of Jama’atul Izalatul Bidia Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Shekih Abdullahi Bala Lau, spoke extensively on the importance of seeking knowledge.

He also thanked the people who came from far and near to attend the occassion. He prayed Allah to reward them abundantly.